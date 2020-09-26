LATEST: Eight new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 248 nationwide. Five people have died of the virus.

Of the cases notified today;

132 are men / 115 are women; 67% are under 45 years of age; and 36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 36 cases have been identified as community transmission.

104 cases are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, 8 in Kildare, 8 in Westmeath, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Laois, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Longford, 5 in Monaghan, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 22 cases are in 11 other counties.