Hold ups at Sex’s Bridge causing frustration in Newbridge

The issue of one-way traffic over a busy Newbridge bridge, which is currently creating bottlenecks at rush hour, was discussed at this month's Newbridge Kildare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Noel Heavey proposed that the council commission a new design to facilitate two-way traffic over Sex's Bridge, which lies between the back of Newbridge College and Sarsfields, as ‘the current time delayed lights system is no longer fit for purpose’.

However, KCC officials responded in a statement that ‘Kildare County Council has no plans at present to carry out any works at this location. Agreement with Iarnród Éireann would be required, along with significant capital funding due to possible land acquisition, road realignment, relocation of services, etc. As there is no capital funding allocated for this location, it is not possile to undertake any design works’.

Cllr Heavey said he was not happy with the report. He said that there had been increased housing in the area, resulting in more traffic travelling to schools, which caused more pressure on that road and bridge. “Representations are being made to me. We need some solution other than the present debacle,” he said.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said that a traffic management study of the centre of Newbridge could not be done without looking at the whole area. Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy called for costings to be done so funding could be sought.