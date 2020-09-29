Arthritis Ireland launches free online courses to support people during Covid-19

Arthritis Ireland has launched a series of free online courses this autumn to support people during Covid-19.

The Living Well with Arthritis self-management course gives people with arthritis the tools and techniques to help them better manage their condition. This includes managing pain and fatigue and developing a healthy lifestyle

The award-winning course, which is usually delivered in person in a community setting, will be delivered online via Zoom. The first course starts on Monday, October 5. There are 10 participants on each course, supported by two co-leaders.

Bronwen Maher, Arthritis Ireland services manager, said: “Covid-19 has highlighted that the skills and knowledge of self-management are more important now than ever. The Living Well with Arthritis course gives people the tools to be able to better manage their arthritis and to live happier, healthier lives, which is so vital during these challenging times.”

According to course leader, Rachel Dungan, “You can now participate in the course from the comfort and safety of your home. Like the in-person workshop, the online course features a lot of groupwork and interaction between the participants. It is a very rewarding experience.

“Since no cure exists, learning to live well with arthritis is crucial to ensuring you have a good quality of life,” Ms Dungan stated.

On the course, participants learn about pain and fatigue management; healthy lifestyle and the importance of healthy eating; dealing with negative emotions; and exercise techniques for weak and damaged joints.

Developed by Stanford University, 8,000 people have successfully completed the Living Well with Arthritis course since it was introduced here in 2006 by Arthritis Ireland.

To register for a place on one of 16 free self-management courses, visit www.arthritisireland.ie.