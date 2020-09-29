Motoring: Audi Naas host virtual Audi A3 event tonight

Audi Naas is hosting a virtual event for all car enthusiasts to introduce the eagerly anticipated Audi A3. To celebrate the arrival of the A3 to Audi Naas, Audi is hosting the ‘Seeing Is Believing’ virtual event on Tuesday, September 29 at 8pm with access available on: audi.ie/A3Event or Audi Ireland social media channels.

Hosted by TV presenter Darren Kennedy, viewers will get acquainted with the car’s sporty, stylish exterior as well as the high-quality, driver-oriented interior, in an exciting first for Audi Ireland.

Second generation saloon

The consumer facing launch will present the second-generation Audi A3 Saloon, a car that exudes elegance, efficiency and evolution with a design focus on the extended lateral line and coupé-like roof.

Key attributes including the exterior styling, the interior design, the engine tech and driving dynamics and the technological advancements of the car will be discussed with Richard Molloy, head of marketing and product at Audi Ireland.

Car enthusiasts are welcome to join in from the comfort of their own homes.

How to Join

Sign up for a place via audi.ie/A3Event or watch live on Audi Ireland social media channels.

Commenting ahead of the virtual event, Jackie Stafford, general manager, Audi Naas said, “The Audi A3 is a very important model for us in the Irish market.

“We would have loved to have hosted an exclusive dealership event to celebrate the new A3’s arrival, but instead we are hosting a virtual event where people can attend from the comfort of their own home.

The event will provide deeper insight on the amazing new features of the car.

“We expect potential customers to be very impressed!”

For more information on the Audi Ireland A3 launch, visit audi.ie/A3Event