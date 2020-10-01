Ah here! You won't believe how long this lorry wasn't taxed for before Gardaí caught them

Gardaí in Westmeath initially stopped this lorry because the driver was using their phone at the wheel, but discovered a litany of other offences.

Moate Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle when they observed the driver using their phone.

Upon further examination, gardaí discovered that the vehicle was not taxed for over 4534 days - over 12 years - and it was also uninsured.

The vehicle was seized and proceedings to follow.