REVEALED: Graham Norton joins Ryan Tubridy on this Friday's The Late Late Show

Graham Norton joins Ryan Tubridy to discuss his summer spent in West Cork, finding inspiration for his novels in small-town Ireland, and how you can never escape the bonds of home on this Friday's RTÉ One The Late Late Show.

Conor Ferguson, husband of the late RTÉ News anchor Keelin Shanley, will be in studio to discuss her legacy. Keelin's posthumous memoir, A Light That Never Goes Out, is published this week. Following Conor's interview, there will be a special performance by Hothouse Flowers in memory of Keelin.

Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin and author of Never Mind the B#ll*cks, Here’s the Science, Luke O’Neill, will join Ryan to crunch the latest Covid-19 figures. He'll also do a live demonstration on how masks work.

Sharon Horgan, creator of hit series including Catastrophe and Divorce, will discuss the importance of supporting upcoming writers, her role in Herself and growing up on a turkey farm in County Meath.

For 20 years, Dr Marie Cassidy, the former chief State pathologist, played a central role in detecting some of the most heinous crimes in Ireland's recent history. She joins Ryan to discuss why one of the toughest jobs imaginable has not left her in despair for humanity.

Singer Gavin James will also be in studio to perform his latest hit single Boxes.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show this Friday, October 2, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.