Kildare business stars to represent county in national Network Ireland awards today

Best of luck to the Kildare branch winners of Network Ireland’s Businesswomen of the Year awards, who will represent the county on Friday, October 2, at the national awards.

The Kildare winners were chosen at the end of August in some hotly-contested categories — even though this year’s annual awards gala was replaced by a social-distancing friendly Zoom event.

Network Ireland is the country’s longest established and leading female focused business network. It is the go-to national women in business organisation to promote, support and lead women in business at all levels and to drive their professional and personal development.

Network Ireland will host its flagship event virtually this year from Powerscourt Hotel next Friday. The theme of this year's annual conference is Power Within, and a host of international world-class speakers will ensure women in business have the resilience, motivation, insights and know-how to fulfil their potential and lead and inspire others.

Keynote speakers and panellists at this year’s conference include emcee Elaine Crowley, broadcaster and journalist; Louise Phelan, CEO of Phelan Energy group and formerly of Paypal; mentalist Keith Barry; Caroline Casey, founder #valuable and The Valuable 500; Pedro Angulo, head of leadership development at AIB and motivational speaker; Adam Harris, founder and CEO of AsIAm (the event’s charity partner); Samantha Barry, editor in chief of Glamour magazine and psychologist Jim Lyng.

The event will run from 9.30am to 5.30pm with keynote addresses and panel discussions, plus practical skills workshops.

The national winners of the Irish Businesswomen of the Year Awards will be announced during the day.

The Kildare winners who are in contention for national awards are:

Online Business Transformation: Krystle Foley, Fusion Digital.

Transformative Employee: Michelle Campion, Westgrove Hotel.

Business Innovation: Louise Murphy, Cyc-lok Ltd.

Emerging New Business: Andrea Griffin, Glam Doll.

Solo Businesswoman: Jane Manzor, Manzor Marketing.

Power Within Champion: Karyn Flood, Tim Flood Flooring and Furniture.