Maxi Zoo friendship bracelets support unwanted greyhounds

Maxi Zoo, which has stores in Newbridge, Naas and Maynooth, will start their annual customer donation campaign on October 4 to mark World Animal Protection Day.

With stylish friendship bracelets for adults and kids, which will be sold until end of this year in all 20 Maxi Zoo stores in Ireland, customers can actively support Maxi Zoo's chosen charity HUG — Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds.

Proceeds benefit animals in need

HUG is a registered charity based in Ireland which aims to find loving homes for retired Irish racing greyhounds and promote a positive image of the breed as pets throughout Ireland.

Every year, thousands of greyhounds enter the racing industry in Ireland, yet many are retired quite young due to injury or sheer lack of speed. While still healthy, vibrant dogs, they find themselves unwanted if they are not earning prize money. With a lifespan of between 12-14 years, every greyhound deserves a forever home to enjoy their retirement with comfort, dignity and companionship.

In Ireland, Maxi Zoo will have two friendship bracelets to choose from to support HUG — their classic adult size priced at €2.50 and, new for 2020, a children's bracelet priced at €2, with 100% of the profits being donated to HUG.

In 2019 Maxi Zoo raised €38,000 for Dogs Trust and in the past year alone the Maxi Zoo/Fressnapf group have raised roughly 1.4 million euro for animals in need in Europe.

The Covid-19 crisis means that more animal shelters are in dire needs of funds, with some at risk of closing due to lack of support.

To find out more about the ‘Friendship Connects’ campaign, visit maxizoo.ie/ friendship-connects-2020 or visit @maxizooireland on Facebook and Instagram.