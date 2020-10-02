Brigid’s Land single out in aid of Kildare's Teach Tearmainn refuge

Kildare man Col Patterson is releasing a song called Brigid’s Land with all sales going to Teach Tearmainn domestic violence and abuse support service.

According to Col, Brigid’s Land is simply a song encouraging young people, who might lose their confidence in themselves at times, to keep going, to keep reaching for their life goals and dreams despite their environment.

Col said: “I imagine a parent chatting to a son or daughter saying : it’s ok, don’t mind shame, don’t mind peer pressure, don’t mind the begrudgers...do your thing, blaze your trail, it’s your time.”

The title Brigid’s Land is a reference to the land Saint Brigid of Kildare acquired from the King of Leinster in the 5th Century, when her cloak magically spread in every direction over many acres of what is now known as the Curragh.

Despite being born into slavery, Brigid overcame every hurdle to help the poor and spread her beliefs. The song is produced by Martin Quinn.

The actress Claire Blennerhassett, another Kildare native, will feature in the video for Brigid’s Land.

Brigid’s Land will be available on iTunes, Spotify and all digital platforms as well as Bandcamp from today, Friday October 2.

Donations can also be made on the iDonate platform online by clicking HERE.

Teach Tearmainn is the only specialised domestic violence and abuse support service in Kildare. Teach Tearmainn provide free and confidential support services, including refuge accommodation to women and children who are experiencing domestic violence and abuse.

If you or someone you know needs support or information please contact Teach Tearmainn’s Helpline on 045 527584 or visit www.teachtearmainn.ie. Teach Tearmainn is open 24 hours per day, seven days a week.