Man who jumped in front of ambulance to get medical help tells court he got no assistance

A man who opted to be remanded in custody during a hearing at Naas District Court, in order to get psychiatric treatment, said at a hearing on September 9 that he got no assistance.



The 27-year-old Clane man had been prosecuted for a breach of the Public Order Act at South Main Street, Naas on September 9, 2019, a year previously.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant went to Naas Hospital and attempted to gain admission and was told to leave. He also stopped an ambulance by jumping out in front of the vehicle. The court heard the incidents occurred because of an attempt to get into hospital.

Solicitor David Powderly said the defendant needs to be admitted to hospital to deal with mental health issues.

On September 4, Judge Desmond Zaidan remanded him in custody until September 9 for a full psychiatric assessment and treatment. At that time he said somebody in authority should ensure the defendant is seen and assessed. He told the defendant that if at any time he doesn’t want to be in custody he will be released, adding “it’s a pity we have to go down this road.”

The defendant told the court he got no medical assistance.

The judge released him from custody and applied the Probation Act, as he indicated he would do at the previous hearing.