Kildare Property Watch: Modern home in Two Mile House on sale for €649,500

Number 5, Stephenstown Court, Two Mile House, is located in a modern residential development of 23 detached houses on large plots with generous open space.

It is situated in a nice quiet village environment with a pub/restaurant, primary school and church, close to Naas, Kilcullen and Newbridge.

The property is approached by a tarmacadam drive which leads to the detached garage to the rear. The gardens are mainly laid out in lawn with a south-facing wooden deck to the rear. Built in 2006, the residence contains c 3,863 sq ft (c 359 sq m) of spacious, well proportioned light filled accommodation which is presented in excellent condition throughout.

Its features include Marvin Integrity aluminium clad double glazed windows, oil fired central heating, an oak fitted kitchen with island unit and granite worktops/splashback, oak floors, a solid fuel stove, granite sills, oak doors, PVC fascia/soffits, solar panels and a central music system.

An entrance hall with tiled floor leads to a sittingroom via double doors. The sittingroom has a bay window, cherrywood floor and sandstone fireplace. The kitchen/dining/living area has a solid fuel stove, and an oak fitted kitchen with granite worktops and splashback and utility off.

Also downstairs there are four bedrooms, two of which have ensuites, a walk-in wardrobe, an office, toilet and walk-in cloak room. Upstairs there are three large attic rooms and a family bathroom.

This is an ideal family home presented in excellent condition throughout. The property is for sale through joint agents Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, 045 433550, and John O’Reilly of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, 045 866466, who are guiding €649,500 and can be contacted for appointments to view.