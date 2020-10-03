Motoring: The new Hyundai Ioniq Electric is effortlessly elegant

Leadership in the new era of zero emissions mobility is being realised through Hyundai’s development of innovative green technologies that are continually raising the industry standard for fuel efficiency.

The new Hyundai Ioniq is a green car you can have in three states of electrification: a hybrid model with a petrol engine combined with an electric motor, a plug-in hybrid, which is basically the same as the hybrid but with a bigger battery that you can charge externally for more range – and a pure electric vehicle (EV). Underneath, the Ioniq is closely related to the Kia Niro – a car which is also sold in three electrified forms.

Refined Good Looks

The refined, modern good looks of the new Hyundai Ioniq Electric will immediately grab your attention, while the cars lines and curves come together to convey the smooth flow of power. The proportions are nicely balanced and when you get in closer to look at the details, you’ll discover a perfectionism that is deeply satisfying.

The Ioniq’s clean, aerodynamic silhouette has been enriched with a range of new design elements. Powerful full LED headlamps slope elegantly into the sleek closed grille, proudly announcing its electric powertrain. With its disciplined focus on layout simplicity and good ergonomics, the Ioniq Electric interior advances the evolution of trendsetting design.

As forward-thinking as the exterior, the interior abounds with fine touches that bring all the key elements to life in fluid, elegant style. Every detail is precisely designed around the philosophy of clean simplicity for a calming, soothing effect on the senses.

Drive-By-Wire Technology

In the Ioniq Electric, you switch between drive, neutral, reverse and park by simply using the buttons conveniently located in the centre console. This drive-by-wire system eliminates mechanical linkages to allow gear shifts with just a click of a button and includes a safety interlocking system.

The electric parking brake is conveniently located to free up space in the centre console for two cup holders, and a practical wireless charging compartment for Qi-enabled smartphones.

Clean & Simple Engineering

Pure electric drive opens the door to a whole new world of straightforwardness. All-electric mobility means a steep reduction in the number of moving parts — the main sources of mechanical noise and vibration. The Ioniq electric’s 100kW electric motor runs whisper quiet but perhaps best of all, it’s inherently simpler, quicker and more reliable than a conventional internal combustion engine, while generating absolutely zero emissions.

The regenerative braking system captures braking energy that would otherwise be wasted and uses it to top up the battery power reserve. Paddle shifters allow the driver to override the system’s default eco drive setting and to summon full power for quicker performance as the mood, or the occasion requires.

Impressive Battery Range

Producing zero tailpipe emissions while providing a thrilling driving experience, the new Ioniq Electric is capable of an all-electric driving range of 312 km on a single charge (based on strict new WLTP testing guidelines). Additionally, its powerful new lithium-ion polymer battery needs less than an hour to charge to an 80% state of charge when using a 100 kW direct current (DC) fast-charger station. A 7kW house wall charger will fill the battery from zero in approximately six hours, while charging from a domestic three-pin socket can take up to 19 hours.

Specification Details

The new Hyundai Electric is available in just one specification, and offers more range, more space and more infotainment functions than ever before.

Standard equipment in the new Ioniq Electric includes key items such as 16” alloy wheels, body-colour door handles with chrome inserts, chrome window surround, solid radiator grille, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, electric driver’s seat with memory function, LED headlights, LED reaer combination lights, climate control, cruise control, auto headlights and wipers, rear privacy glass, high beam assist, 10.25” widescreen navigation, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, wireless phone charging pad, Infinity sound system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a whole host of safety features, amongst which are Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill-Start Assist Control, ABS, EBD and Automatic Emergency Braking – collectively known as Hyundai ‘SmartSense’.

All occupants of the new Ioniq benefit from excellent leg, head and elbow room, while the cars standard 455-litre boot can be expanded to an impressive 1,410-litres when the rear seat backs are folded flat.

Test Car

My test car was a Hyundai Ioniq Electric, which was finished in elegant Fiery Red metallic paint. Thanks to 134bhp and a hefty 295Nm of torque from the IONIQ’s single elctric motor, the 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in just 9.7-seconds, en route to a top speed of 165km/h.

Behind the wheel, the Ioniq feels like a typical electric car, with particularly strong acceleration in the 0-50km/h range and ample performance to overtake with ease at motorway speeds too.

Body lean is well suppressed in corners, while a satisfying fluidity to the car’s steering is admirable. A four-stage regenerative braking system comes as standard in the Ioniq Electric, with Hyundai claiming that the highest setting will provide ‘one-pedal’ driving, similar to the Nissan Leaf’s e-Pedal.

Verdict, Pricing & Warranty

Overall, the new Hyundai Ioniq Electric is easy to drive, spacious, practical and comfortable, with lots of standard equipment ensuring that all occupants benefit from the very latest technology and creature comforts.

The new Hyundai IONIQ is priced at €34,870 (on the road – inclusive of a €5,000 VRT rebate, a €5,000 SEAI grant and €745 Residual VRT paid for by Hyundai).

Hyundai’s amazing five-year unlimited mileage warranty provides outstanding peace-of-mind motoring, while an 8-year/160,000km lithium-ion-polymer warranty is offered as standard too (T’s & C’s apply).

Additionally, all new Hyundai passenger cars come with a five-year roadside assistance package and a five-year free annual health check package too.

Contact Fitzpatrick’s Hyundai Kildare on 045 533300.