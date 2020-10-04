Functional, classic and versatile autumn fashions

Autumn usually bring news of new trends and catwalk delights, however, this season Autumn buys are different. With an uncertain six months ahead of us and parties still on hold, the way we get dressed has changed significantly.

Iclothing.com’s new drop is focusing on the pieces that women will actually buy into over the next six months. All of these looks will work with and enhance, pieces you already own.

Their new looks comprise classic outerwear and boots for the upcoming season—the seasonal staples of autumn dressing.

The classic car coat comes in polished brown and blends in beautifully with the rest of your wardrobe.

Use a leather belt to give it a simple styling update as seen on the catwalks at Miu Miu and Prada.

Longline cardigans are so comfy and in shades of black and grey or khaki and cream can work in seamlessly with the rest of your look. A longline printed skirt is a hardworking piece too – style it with any colour knit or a classic denim shirt.

With Irish weather, a raincoat is a staple and this bright blue one will brighten up any rainy day.

A shirt dress is such good value because its two pieces in one – the dress and also a longline jacket over jeans. This floral print is soft, yet impactful.

Texture and warmth comprise this cream faux fur bomber jacket – great over jeans or a dress. iclothing.com also has the two most sought after boots this season – the cowboy and the chunky biker. Both will add an edge to your dresses and skirts.