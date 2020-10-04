New book on ponies for kids by local author

A Portarlington author has written a book for children which has been illustrated by a firm in Clane.

Bella and Bob is written by Helena Kirwan Emerson, who, as the mother of four young children, searched high and low for a simple workbook about ponies, but to no avail.

Hence, Bella and Bob was written and her children were the first readers!

Helena said: “The book is made with the child in mind, with simple language, relatable images with each explanations, fun activities such as word searches, colouring and crosswords, and of course your own rosette to paste at the end of each chapter.

“Bella and Bob equips children with the basic knowledge of ponies, parts, colours, breeds, tack, disciplines, games and lots of fun.

“Doodlemoose Design in Clane illustrated the book with beautiful illustrations that children both understand and love.”

The A5 size book was printed by McGettrick printers in Portarlington making Bella and Bob 100% Irish.

Helena is a member of Portarlington Library.

A Library spokesperson said: "We are always delighted to discover that one of our library members have taken the plunge and become an author.

“We will of course have copies available in the library."

The book costs €12.50 including postage and can be bought on the Bella and Bob on Facebook.