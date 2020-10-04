LATEST: Seven new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare reported today

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare, out of a total of 364 nationwide today. No new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today;

· 195 are men / 168 are women

· 74% are under 45 years of age

· 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 42 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.