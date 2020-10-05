ALERT: Gardaí issue scam warning over latest phishing email doing the rounds

Gardaí have issued a scam warning over a 'phishing' email doing the rounds that claims to be from the Department of Justice and Equality.

An Garda Síochána wish to alert the public to a phishing scam whereby persons are being contacted by an email claiming to be from the Department of Justice and Equality, but will use the words ‘Ireland Justice Department’ and will come from the email address ‘jury@justice.ie’.

The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, ‘justice.ie’. When clicked on, it redirects people to a cloned website where a person’s name, date of birth and PPS number is sought.

Gardaí are advising the public as follows:

Do not respond to unsolicited emails

Do not click onto links contained within them

Do not give away any personal data

Report the matter to An Garda Siochana

Be aware that the public are never asked to register for jury service in this manner as people are contacted by summons for jury service by the County Registrar.

More information is available from Courts Services via the following link - HERE