Government rejects NPHET advice for Level 5 in favour of Level 3 nationwide

The Government has rejected the advice of NPHET to place Ireland under a Level 5 Covid-19 alert, instead choosing a Level 3 restrictions for the country, but with stricter enforcement on the restrictions.

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee has ended its deliberations today, which followed a meeting between the three coalition party leaders met Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan for two hours and 15 minutes.

The Cabinet will now meet at 5.30pm to discuss the plan, with an official announcement expected this evening.

Level 3 Explained:

Social or family gatherings: Visitors from 1 other household to a maximum of 6 people only OR your own household only. No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Sports

Training

Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events

No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.

Religious ceremonies

Services move online. Places of worship remain open for private prayer. Up to 25 mourners can attend funerals.

Bars / Cafés / Wet pubs

Additional restrictions for indoor dining. Wet pubs remain open with additional restrictions. Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.



Work

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel

Stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.



Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open with protective measures in place.



Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Essential workers and essential purposes only.



Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.



Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Visits suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

Museums, galleries

All museums, galleries, venues closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.