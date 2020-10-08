LATEST: 506 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today

One person has died and 506 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today - as the total number of coronavirus cases tops 40,000.

There have now been a total of 1,817 Covid-19 related deaths and 40,086 cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 240 are men / 265 are women, 64% are under 45 years of age, 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, 59 cases have been identified as community transmission

91 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties. The number of cases in Kildare was not specified by NPHET this evening.

