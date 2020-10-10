Sheehy Motors Skoda, Naas, collects two awards at national conference

Jackie Byrne and Graham O’Neill from Sheehy Motors Skoda, have been awarded the prestigious Skoda Business Manager of the Year and Skoda Salesperson of the Year awards for 2020 respectively. They beat off stiff competition from all other dealers in the Skoda network at the national conference held virtually last week.

Jackie has been a key member of the Sheehy Motors Skoda team since 2013 and has over 20 years motor trade experience.

Graham joined the Sheehy Motors Skoda team in 2018 and continues to deliver exceptional customer service and is consistently a top performer in all areas of the business.

Thrilled

Presenting the awards, Niall Walsh, area sales manager, Skoda Ireland, said “We are thrilled to announce Jackie as the Skoda Business Manager and Graham as the Skoda Salesperson of the Year for 2020.

“The standards in the Skoda network are very high so it is a great achievement to win these awards.”

Commenting at the awards ceremony, Frank Kelly, dealer principal at Sheehy Motor Group said, “I am delighted for both Jackie and Graham to be recognised by Skoda for achieving such Ahigh standards in their respective roles.

“At Sheehy Motor Group, we very much operate as a team which therefore makes these awards a testament to the hard work and effort from each member of the dealership.”