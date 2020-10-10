Eclectic auction at Matthews of Kells this weekend

Well-known antique auctioneers Matthews of Kells conduct their first auction of the autumn season this Saturday and Sunday, commencing 2pm each day.

Comprising over 1,100 lots gathered from various house clearances, executor instructions and private collections, it is an eclectic offering with estimates ranging from e20 to e2,000

Included in the sale is the entire contents of Kerr's Farm, Lough Sheelin, a collection of rare old Irish tokens and coins, and various other antique furniture, rugs, mirrors, collectables, etc.

To help in the fight against the coronavirus, there will be a focus on online viewing only, with multiple photographs of each lot illustrated within the online catalogue, all of which can be found at www.matthewsauctionrooms.com, along with other information concerning the auction.