Tutty's Shoes, Naas, pays tribute to the late Johnny Murray

On Wednesday last, September 30, Johnny Murray of Lacken View, Naas was laid to rest.

Johnny was a highly skilled shoemaker who worked with us at Tutty’s Handmade Shoes in Naas for 47 years. He began his career with us back in 1972 when the business was in Chapel Lane, Naas, alongside his mother Minnie.

He was a skilled shoemaker who managed the repairs at the factory for decades.

Johnny quickly became one of the most popular characters in the workshop. His sense of humour and stories would lighten up the darkest of winter mornings.

His patience and humility made him very popular among our customers, who still to this day ask for him.

The management and staff at Tutty’s would like to thank you Johnny for the years of service and friendship you gave us.

You will be dearly missed, may you rest in peace.

— Colleagues at Tutty’s Handmade Shoes