Joe Mallon Motors offers across Dacia and Renault ranges

Joe Mallon Motors, Naas, has announced real and unmissable offers on new Renault and Dacia models, including the 100% electric new Renault Zoe, available now until October 31.

To support customers to make the switch to electric and to choose new Renault Zoe, Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle and Ireland’s favourite electric car in July, Joe Mallon Motors is offering:

l €1,000 Green Grant — it pays to choose Ireland’s most affordable electric car

l 2% APR HP - new Zoe customers can save over €2,000 in interest compared to high street bank rates.

l Three months real payment deferral — payments for the first three months and no increase in payments after the three-month period.

To apply for the new €1,000 Green Grant customers must register on renault.ie/offers/zoe-offers.

Customers will then receive a confirmation email which they can present to Joe Mallon Motors to avail of the grant.

The new Renault Zoe is the ideal car for those looking to change to electric, with zero emissions, zero BIK, and it’s the most affordable electric car in Ireland at €26,469 RRP with 395km range.

Zoe is the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe since its launch and the best electric car for public charging in Ireland — no other electric car has 22kW AC charging at 1,100 charging points.

Renault will continue its highly successful cashback offer throughout September and October.

On new Renault cars, customers can avail of:

l €1,000 cashback

l 3.9% APR PCP or HP

l Three months’ real payment deferral.

This offer is available on all-new Captur, all-new Clio, Kadjar, Koleos, the Mégane range and Grand Scénic.

Dacia customers can avail of unmissable offers on the shockingly affordable Dacia range at Joe Mallon Motors.

On the Dacia Duster family-sized SUV, customers will get:

l €750 cashback

l From €149 per month with 4.9% APR

l Three months real payment deferral

Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway Alternative dCi:

l €500 cashback

l From €99 per month with 4.9% APR

l Three months real payment deferral

Sandero and Logan MCV: Joe Mallon Motors will continue the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ offer on the Logan MCV range and other variants of the popular Sandero.

l Three months deferred payments

l 4.9% APR

l Customers can now avail of 48-Hour test-drives across all Dacia models.

Joe Mallon Motors has continues its popular ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ offer on Kangoo, Trafic and Master which will continue for September and October, to support local businesses with their cashflow:

l Buy Now, Pay Later with three months deferred payments

l 3.9 % APR HP over five years

l Five years warranty plus five years’ roadside assistance.

These offers, available through Renault and Dacia Banks, apply to cars and vans ordered and registered before October 31 at Joe Mallon Motors.

www.joemallon.ie

045 897675