Under the virtual hammer at KWWSPCA auction

Over the last few months, with many people spending more time at home and clearing out unwanted possessions, the KWWSPCA has been given a large quantity of very saleable items to help raise funds in these difficult times.

Our charity shop in Newbridge, Noah’s Ark, is quite small and so to increase our market, we have started to sell much more online through the Noah’s Ark Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ kwwspcashopnoahsark. Most weeks we have been holding an online auction and it is great fun to put in a bid for a nice present for yourself or a loved one.

Why not go to the Facebook page to see if there is anything you would like to buy — you would be getting a bargain and helping the animals in the care of the KWWSPCA at the same time?

ALL VOLUNTEERS

Just a reminder that the people working for the KWWWSPCA are volunteers; there are no paid employees. All the work done at our shelter, in our charity shop and by our animal welfare officer is done entirely on a voluntary basis. As we do not have to pay any wages, most of the money raised by our charity shop, by our online sales, from donations, from rehoming fees and from other sources, goes directly to helping the animals in our care.

LILY NEEDS A NEW HOME

Meet Lily, a three-year-old lurcher who is now looking for a new home. Lily loves people and will snuggle up to you to be petted and cuddled or will settle happily beside you on the couch and make herself comfortable. She is house trained and is spotless in the home.

The home that will best suit Lily is a home in a quiet rural location so that she can be walked in areas where she will not meet many other dogs: she has a very high prey drive as she came from a situation where she had to fend for herself and her puppy. Therefore she sees anything small and furry, including cats and other small dogs, as prey, and she can sometimes also be reactive to bigger dogs.

In the correct environment Lily is an absolute sweetheart because she is so sweet natured and affectionate with humans. We would like a home for her with people who have previous experience of owning a dog and are prepared to be patient with her.

This will mean providing her with some training or seeking advice from a trainer so that Lily can be a happy and sociable dog.

We would prefer not to place her in a family with young children as we feel that such a family would not be able to give enough time to Lily.

Although Lily might sound like a challenge, her affection will make up for her reactivity to other dogs. Lily is neutered and fully vaccinated and is microchipped (chip number 972274200277136, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Lily please submit an expression of interest form which can be found in the following link http://kwwspca.ie/adoption-process/.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is needed.



ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.



Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

