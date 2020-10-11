Kildare Property Watch: Straffan stables on market for €950,000

Portree Stables at Boston, Straffan, a well-known equestrian property on c 57.2 acres (23.12 hectares), is on the market with Jordan Town & Country.

The property, which is located just outside Ardclough, is ideally suitable as a racing stable, sales prep facility, livery, sport horse enthusiast, showjumping facility or stud farm, situated on the Straffan/Ardclough/ Castlewarden Road.

It has extensive outbuildings and ancillary facilities including 55 loose boxes, a six-span haybarn, an indoor lunging ring, an administration office with tack room, an eight-unit automatic horse walker, an outdoor all weather arena, an isolation unit, tack and feed rooms, machinery shed and staff accommodation.

The land is all top quality, according to the selling agent, comprising 57 acres currently in permanent pasture laid out in four divisions. The compact yard is approached through a recessed entrance with a 640 metre tarmacadam avenue lined with mature trees.

The land is level with mature hedgerows and trees, piped water laid on. There are several sites suitable for a one off house (subject to the usual planning permission).

The property will be sold by private treaty and Jordan Auctioneers are quoting a price of €950,000.

For more information, contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.