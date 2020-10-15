Pippa O'Connor's new POCO pop-up opens at Kildare Village

Pippa O'Connor's new POCO pop-up store opened at Kildare Village yesterday

Pippa O'Connor's new POCO pop-up store has opened at Kildare Village.

The outlet, which occupies the old Cath Kidston unit, is selling the Kill woman's range of jeans, tops, jackets, coats, candles and stationery at discounted prices.

It is the 14th POCO pop-up shop so far, and, according to the fashion entrepreneur, is the brand's only pop-up this year.

The store is open from 9am to 6pm daily.

The former model founded the fashion brand, which started with quality denim jeans, in 2016 with her husband, TV presenter Brian O'Connor Ormond.

