WATCH: Ray, Zig & Zag and Dustin want YOU to be part of The Den on RTÉ this November

The Den gang have issued a nationwide participation call-out for their new show, coming to RTÉ One this November.

In a new video, Ray, Zig and Zag and Dustin announced how they want everyone to get involved and be part of their exciting show.

Do you want to say hello to someone special on the famous Den birthday roller? Or take part in a quiz? Tell everyone about your local heroes or a funny story? Have you any good news?? Were you on The Den back in the day?

Well then Ray, Zig and Zag and Dustin want to hear from you.

To take part in the show email theden@rte.ie or POBox2222@rte.ie! Full entry details can be found HERE

The Den promises to brighten up winter nights with lots of family fun when it airs on RTÉ One from Sunday, November 8 at 6.30pm.