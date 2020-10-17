Motoring Review: Electric elegance from Opel

There has never been a better time to discover the all-new Opel Corsa — the award-winning, and future-ready, German city car.

Blending everyday driving fun with exciting big-car technology, the new Corsa is now available with a choice of petrol, diesel or 100% electric power plants.

The new Opel Corsa-e offers state-of-the-art electric mobility in its most elegant form.

With subtle design touches and badging, and a range of 337km (according to the latest, strictest WLTP protocol), the all-new Corsa-e benefits from a whole host of technology features to ensure even more driving comfort and enjoyment, while producing no harmful emission in the process.

Integrated Battery

The battery is integrated into the chassis of the Corsa-e and sits below the front and rear seat rows in order to ensure a maximum amount of boot space. The battery pack is protected by special crash guards and is housed in a secure and fireproof encasing that is additionally cooled.

The EV dashboard cluster design in the Corsa-e comes complete with transparent and easy-to-understand vehicle data monitors that provide the driver with the best possible overview in order to easily achieve efficiency, and ensure maximum range.

Regenerative Braking

The regenerative braking system in the Corsa-e enables the passive recovery of energy when in motion. The energy created by the resistance of the brakes against the drivetrain is utilised through the regenerative system and converted into DC voltage to partially recharge the battery.

The car’s flow display shows the driver how much of the battery has been used up, and how and when, it is being charged from the regenerative braking system.

Two Trims, One Power Unit

The new Opel Corsa-e is available in a choice of SC or Elite trim levels, with power supplied by a synchronous electric motor with a permanent magnet and a 50kWh lithium-ion battery for smooth, serene progress on the move. With 280Nm of instant torque, and 136bhp available, the Corsa-e can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 8.1-seconds, on the way to a claimed top speed of 150km/h (where permitted). The 50 kWh battery can be fast-charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in 30 minutes, which means that the new Corsa-e is the fastest charging car in its market segment.

A domestic 11kW wall box can add 100km of range in 90 minutes, while a 50kW public charger can provide the same range in 19 minutes, with a 100kW public charger completing the task in just 12 minutes.

With the new Corsa-e, simply plug and play for an electrifying, noise-free experience.

Test Car

My Opel Corsa-e SC test car looked stunning in its Power Orange two-coat premium paint, which — along with Voltaic Blue two-coat metallic — is exclusively reserved for the Corsa-e. Key standard SC features include LED headlights with high beam assist, 16” bi-colour alloy wheels, aircon, cruise control with speed limiter, adjustable height driver’s seat, remote central locking, speed sign recognition, lane departure warning with lane assist functionality, driver drowsiness system, ABS, automatic emergency city braking, flat bottom steering wheel wrapped in leather, rear parking sensors, electric parking brake, keyless start, 7” colour touchscreen navigation, 7” digital driver information screen, and a Multimedia Infotainment system.

On the road, the new Corsa-e possesses excellent body control and driving dynamics, while a specially tuned suspension (engineered to cope with the extra weight of the car’s batteries) ensures a comfortable ride quality every time.

The cars steering has also been tweaked to cope with the extra weight, while the level of braking regeneration can be altered on the move via the drive selector.

An instant rush of torque from the electric motor provides an air of confidence when overtaking slower moving traffic, while a strong brake pedal feel (especially with brake regeneration engaged) ensures stopping distances are easily controlled.

The automatic transmission in the Corsa-e is an all-electric single-speed drive unit, which is extremely user friendly in its functionality, while the driver can choose a driving mode (Normal, Eco and Sport) to suit their own driving style.

Verdict, Pricing & Warranty

Overall, the all-new Opel Corsa-e is a hugely significant principal entrant into Opel’s electrification process, and is a car that Opel’s designers and engineers can be very proud of. The car is packed with clever technology, is engaging to drive, simple to charge, and has a decent battery range.

With the SC model priced at just €26,814 (inclusive of a VRT rebate and SEAI grant), it represents outstanding value for money too.

The top-spec Elite model costs an additional €3,335 and offers exquisite luxury, with added features and technology on board.

All Opel passenger cars come with a 3-year/100,000km warranty, while the Corsa-e also benefits from an 8-year/160,000km battery warranty (70% capacity).

The amazing new Opel Corsa-e is on sale now, with stock ready for immediate delivery.

