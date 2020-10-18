Kildare Property Watch: Detached five-bed Athgarvan home on market for €575,000

A detached five-bedroom home on around 0.3 acres in Athgarvan has gone on the market with an asking price of €575,000.

Birch View House, which is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers, stands on a private setting enclosed by trees and hedges, approached through a recessed entrance with electric gates and tarmacadam drive which proceeds to the rear of the house.

Built in 2002, the property contains c 2,755 sq ft (c 256 sq m) of spacious, light-filled accommodation presented in showhouse condition, offering an ideal family home which must be viewed to be appreciated, according to the selling agent.

To the rear of the house is a building incorporating a home office (4.85m x 3.38m) with French doors, tiled floor and access to the floored attic via folding stairs. The property also has a boiler house, store room and fuel store.

The accommodation in the home comprises a porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining/living room, sun room, utility, bathroom, five bedrooms (3 ensuites) with built-in wardrobes in four of these.

Sauna and more

The house’s other features include a sandstone/brick exterior, PVC double glazed windows, three-zone oil fired heating system, integrated music system, granite window sills, sauna, security cameras, and a solid maple shaker kitchen with polished granite worktop.

Birch View House is situated in a sought-after location in Athgarvan with the benefit of shop, school and pub/restaurant within 300 yards. It is also near Newbridge and Kilcullen and adjacent to the Curragh Plains.

It is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, 045 433550, who is guiding €575,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.