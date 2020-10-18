Motoring: The all-new Kia Sorento is on its way to dealers

Kia Motors Ireland has commenced delivery of the all-new Sorento to its dealer network. The new car is being launched in two phases, 2.2 diesel in Q4 2020 and the PHEV (with a 1.6 TDGi petrol engine) in quarter 1, 2021.

This is the fourth generation of the Kia Sorento, which was initially launched in 2002 and, along with its SUV companion, the Sportage, brought the Kia brand to prominence both here in Ireland, and throughout Europe .

Ronan Flood, managing director of Kia Motors Ireland comments: “The Sorento story echoes that of the Kia brand as a whole. In 2002 the Sorento was a utilitarian all-terrain vehicle, but this fourth-generation Sorento has been transformed into something altogether more desirable.

“It is an important model for Kia, particularly now that it also represents, with the impending arrival of Sorento PHEV, the first use of electrified power in our flagship SUV.”

The Sorento’s redefined exterior design — with sharper lines, high-tech details, and elongated proportions — gives it a more confident and mature presence. Inside, its attractive cabin also introduces premium-quality materials, cutting-edge infotainment technologies, and a stunning new design. The new Sorento is the first vehicle to be based on Kia’s new-generation midsize SUV platform. Paired with a larger body to maximise cargo and luggage space, the platform ensures the Sorento is one of the most versatile and spacious three-row SUVs on the road.

This will be Kia’s most high-tech car ever, thanks to its progressive connectivity, driver assistance and infotainment technologies. Its user-friendly twin digital displays deliver advanced graphics, new telematics features and full wireless smartphone connectivity, and the Irish line up for the new car will feature many of these feature as standard .

Priced from €49,800, the new Sorento comes with the following equipment as standard: 18” Alloys, 10.25” Navigation Screen with Telematics, Rear View Camera, 12.3” TFT monitor, leather upholstery with heated front seats, and charge ports on all three rows of seats. Standard safety features include blind spot detection, front collision avoidance, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, smart cruise control, highway drive assist, smart cruise control, and parking sensors front and rear.

Like its predecessor, the new Sorento will be built for Europe and many other markets at Kia’s Hwasung manufacturing facility in Korea.

For information on Kia in Kildare, contact Dunlea’s of Kilcullen on 045 481299.