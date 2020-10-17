LATEST: 53 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today; 1,276 nationwide

Fifty-three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a total of 1,276 nationwide.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to the virus. Of these, one occurred in June, two in September and five in October.

Kildare's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 207.6; the national figure is 231.6. There have been 462 new cases in Kildare over the last fortnight; and the county's five-day moving average is 44.8.

Of the cases notified today; 644 are men / 631 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 31 years old. Some 278 of the cases in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 260 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. Twelve additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.