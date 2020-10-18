LATEST: 88 new Covid-19 cases in County Kildare

Eighty-eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of 1,283 nationwide. Three additional deaths from the virus have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 243.6, just below the national figure of 251. There have been 542 new cases of the virus across the county in the last fortnight.

Of today's national cases, 651 are women / 628 are men; 68% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 31 years old.

Some 408 cases are in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties..

As of 2pm today, 277 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.