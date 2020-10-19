Air Corps helicopter involved in dramatic rescue operation at popular spot in Midlands

An Air Corps helicopter was involved in a dramatic rescue operation at a popular spot in the Midlands at the weekend.

This dramatic photo was taken at the scene at the Rock of Dunamaise, with local fire crews, the national ambulance service and the air corps helicopter all attending.

It is understood that a person fell from one of the stone structures at the Rock of Dunamase, and suffered leg injuries. The incident happened early on Sunday morning, October 18.

They were airlifted to Tallaght hospital for treatment.

The Rock of Dunamase is one of the most famous and visited historic landmarks in Laois.

Laois Fire & Rescue shared this photograph on Twitter this Monday evening, October 19.