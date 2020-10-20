LATEST: 61 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 61 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 1,269 nationwide. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today; 657 are men / 609 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 34 years old. Of today's cases, 221 are in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 276.8, with 616 cases diagnosed over the last fortnight in the county.