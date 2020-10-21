GAA confirm all under age competitions halted

Kildare minor hurlers, due to play Offaly on Sunday in the Electric Ireland Leinster MHC quarter final, fixed for St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, has been postponed following clarification from Sport Ireland to Croke Park.

All underage games, including the scheduled U20 All-Ireland football final this Saturday, has been postponed.

The full text of the Croke Park reads:

"Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA can confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions are paused until further notice.

Accordingly, Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid GAA U20 football final meeting of Dublin and Galway will not now take place.

This evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling fixtures will proceed.

Additionally, the GAA's CCCC has been informed that Longford will not be fulfilling their Allianz Football League fixture with Cork this weekend.