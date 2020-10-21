Golf out of bounds for the next six weeks

Sport Ireland have informed the GUI and ILGU that all golf courses are to close in the Republic of Ireland from this evening.

In a devastating blow to the viability of many clubs, along with all other business that have been forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus, all golf ceases from this evening for the following six weeks.

Many would have expected golf, an outdoor sport with no physical contact, would have escaped the lockdown, but that has not come to pass following clarification from Sport Ireland this afternoon.

A statement from the GUI says: "Following intensive engagement over the past 48 hours, GUI and @IrishLadiesGolf have been informed this afternoon by Sport Ireland that, very regrettably golf clubs must close under the new level 5 restrictions.​"

Golf in the Six Counties, however, has been given the green light by the Northern Executive, to continue to operate for both members and guests, albeit under strict guidelines.