EXPLAINER: What are the rules on sports and exercise during Level 5?

For regular citizens, exercise should be individual and take place no more than 5km from your home.

No exercise or dance classes are permitted. Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools are closed under Level 5.

In terms of organised sport, no training or matches should take place. There are a couple of exceptions.

These are the exceptions:

- non-contact training can continue for school-aged children, outdoors in pods of 15

- professional, elite sports and inter-county Gaelic games, horse-racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors

- All other training activities should be individual only.



