EXPLAINED: What are the rules for pubs, hotels, restaurants and cafés under Level 5?

Ireland will enter Level 5 lockdown at midnight on Wednesday. Here are the rules around your favourite social spots.

Bars, cafes and restaurants, including hotel restaurants and bars, can only serve take away food or offer delivery.

Wet pubs are also restricted to takeaway or delivery only. Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed completely.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed under Level 5.

Hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but only to support the provision of essential services.