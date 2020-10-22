EXPLAINED: What are the restrictions on public transport under Level 5?
Public transport will operate at 25% capacity for the purposes of allowing those providing essential services to get to work under Level 5.
Other people are advised not to use public transport unless absolutely essential. School transport is unaffected by these restrictions as schools remain open.
Face coverings must be worn on public transport and people are being advised to walk or cycle where possible.
