WARNING: Impact of Atlantic hurricane could be felt in Ireland this coming weekend

Rain will move in Thursday night and across the country, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly added: "Clearing east early Friday morning with a mix of sunshine and showers.

"The bad news is Friday night and into Saturday is looking very rough with strong to damaging winds moving in from the west with a spell of heavy rain also.

"Once that main band of rain clears it will be a mix of sunny spells and showers. Winds only slowly easing before picking up again Sunday in the west with showers but eastern areas will be brighter with lighter winds.

"Meanwhile out in the Atlantic Hurricane Epsilon is much stronger than was forecast and could reach major hurricane status later today before it starts to weaken.

"The path remains uncertain but likely the remnants will go northwest of Ireland.

"We could still see impacts here but at this stage too far out to know, helpfully it will stay well away and not cause us any issues but remember to keep an eye on forecasts, especially for Friday night and Saturday."