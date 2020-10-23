LATEST: 28 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today; 777 nationwide

Some 28 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a total of 777 nationwide. There have been seven additional deaths notified today from the virus, all of which occurred in October.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 304.7, slightly below the national rate of 306.1. There have been 678 new cases of the virus in Kildare over the last fortnight.

Of today's national cases, 434 are men / 340 are women; 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old. Some 182 cases are in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath, 41 in Cork and the remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 319 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “15,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

“If you live with someone who has Covid-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home - don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

“I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”