Kildare Property Watch: Redbrick home in Naas for €560,000

Beechbrook, The Sidings, Osberstown, Naas, is a beautiful redbrick detached bungalow with a superb finish, which has been placed on the market with an asking price of €560,000.

This is a spacious four-bedroomed family home of 153m2 approximately, ideal for the growing family. The house is tucked away on the edge of Naas town, close to the Grand Canal in a little enclave of just six houses. It is within walking distance of local amenities in both Sallins and Naas such as the Monread shopping centre, two primary schools, many restaurants, shops and sporting facilities. Naas town centre is just a five minute drive while the commuter rail station is a 10 minute walk.

This house has been lovingly maintained by its current owners who have created a warm and welcoming family home. With its many reception rooms and generous accommodation, this is a versatile home perfect for modern family living.

The well proportioned accommodation briefly comprises of: an entrance hallway, living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, bathroom, four double bedrooms (main en-suite), utility room and garage.

The considerable gardens to the front and side, and the west facing rear garden have been beautifully maintained with mature trees, lawn, beds of shrubbery and hedging.

Find out more

This property comes with an asking price of €560,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie