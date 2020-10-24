Newbridge women stride out for charity

A group of Newbridge women, under the banner of ‘Team Marjorie’ recently walked 10k a day for 10 days from October 1 to 10, raising money for two great charities, Heart Children Ireland and Barretstown. The group of 10 have raised over €4,000 so far. The walks were carried out in line with this year’s virtual VHI Mini Marathon.

The group, above, is pictured in action, with Daisy the dog.

Picture: Liam Mullen