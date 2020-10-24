What's Cooking: Bringing home the bacon

Loooking to create some tasty and tempting meals? Well breakfast is not the only way tocombine bacon and eggs.

These two tasty recipes from Bord Bia combine some family favourites in a unique and sumptuous meal.

Poached Eggs & Home Fries

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 tablesp. olive oil

4 Quality bacon rashers, trimmed and chopped

1 small onion, diced

4-6 cooked potatoes, diced

2-3 scallions, chopped

1 tablesp. grain mustard

Dash of wine vinegar

A little salt and black pepper

4 Quality Assured Eggs

Method

Lightly oil a large pan.

Sauté the bacon and onion for 1-2 minutes and hen add the potatoes and scallions and continue to cook for a few minutes until the potatoes are warmed through and are beginning to brown.

Stir in the mustard and vinegar and season to taste - keep warm.

To Poach the Eggs:

Bring a large pan of water to simmer. Season the water with salt and a dash of vinegar.

Break the eggs, one at a time, onto a saucer then slide gently into the water.

Cover the pan and continue to simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

Serving Suggestions

Divide the potato mixture onto four plates. Lift the eggs with a slotted spoon from the water and drain well. Place the poached eggs on top of the potato mixture. Sprinkle with black pepper. Serve with mixed leaves or a vegetable of your choice.

Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Ham, Tomatoes and Roasted Peppers

Serves 4

Ready in ten minutes

TIP: Be careful not to let the butter burn as it will ruin the flavour of these creamy scrambled eggs.

Ingredients

6 large eggs

2 tablesp. cream or milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A knob of butter

4 slices of bread, toasted and lightly buttered

4 slices of ham or crispy bacon

2 tomatoes, sliced

2 red peppers, grilled until blackened, then skinned and sliced

Handful of basil leaves

1 tablesp. chives, chopped

Method:

Whisk the eggs in a bowl with the cream or milk, salt and pepper.

Heat a medium sized pan and add the butter. As soon as the butter has melted pour in the egg mixture.

Allow it to sit for about 30 seconds before stirring it very gently with a wooden spoon.

When the eggs are softly set and still a little runny, remove from the heat and leave for a couple of seconds to finish cooking.

To assemble, put a slice of toast on each of four plates.

Add the ham or bacon, then the tomatoes and peppers, a few basil leaves and finally the scrambled eggs. Sprinkle over some chives.

Serving Suggestions: Serve with a green salad.

