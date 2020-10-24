Kildare win but just miss out promotion

Kildare secured their Division 2 league status with a fully deserved five points win over Westmeath at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Never behind throughout the entire game, Jack O'Connor's side, while not playing as fluent as they did last week against Cavan, nevertheless were full value for their win with Jimmy Hyland again The Lilies top scorer with five points. On the day it was the inside line that did the damage again with a total of nine of the winner's 16 point total.

Kildare lead at the break 0-8 to 0-5 and while Westmeath did get it back to two they simply did not command the fire power up front, while the Kildare defence on the day was much tighter than they were in last week's win over Cavan.

Final score: Kildare 0-16 Westmeath 0-11.

In the other games, Roscommon and Armagh's win over Cavan and Clare respectively saw them gain promotion to Division while Fermanagh and Cavan are relegated, Cavan demoted ahead of Clare on the head-to-head clash.

Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-5 (2 frees), Neil Flynn 0-3 (3 frees), Darrgh Kirwan 0-2 (1 mark), Mick O'Grady 0-2, Ben McCormack 0-1, Aaron Masterson 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1 (mark), Paul Cribbin 0-1.

Westmeath, John Heslin 0-4 (3 frees), Ronan O'Toole 0-2, Ger Egan 0-2, Jack Smith 0-1, Sam Duncan 0-1, Luke Loughlin 0-1.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Shea Ryan, Mick O'Grady, Mark Dempsey, Eoin Doyle, Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson; David Hyland cpt., Paddy Brophy, Fergal Conway; Ben McCormack, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Darragh Malone for Eoin Doyle (16 minutes); Paul Cribbin for Fergal Conway (52 minute); Neil Flynn for Ben McCormack (52 minute); Liam Power for Kevin Flynn (53 miutes); Luke Flynn for Paddy Brophy (65 minutes);

WESTMEATH: Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Ronan Wallace, Boidu Sayeh; Jamie Gonoud, Kevin Maguire, James Dolan; Ray Connellan, Sam Duncan; Luke Loughlin, Ronan O'Toole, Paddy Holloway; Ger Egan, John Heslin, Kieran Martin. Subs: Killian Daly for Paddy Holloway (33 minutes); Brandon Kelly for Killian Daly (65 minutes); Alex Gardiner for Ronan O'Toole (65 minutes); Lorcan Dolan for Ger Egan (69 minutes).

REFEREE: Ciaran Brannigan.