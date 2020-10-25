The Beauty Spot: What is a good skin care routine?

This year presents new challenges for everyone. Amid all these changes, it's easy to get so busy that you don't take good care of yourself. The result? When you're over-stressed and under-nourished, it shows on your skin.

Why not try establishing good self-care habits? When you're in the middle of exams or working on a giant project, you'll thank yourself for setting up a routine that keeps you looking and feeling your best, inside and out.

Follow these tips to start a self-care routine to help you be your best self.

Rest up

Sleep is often the first thing to go especially when deadlines are looming, but don't start the semester skimping on your beauty rest. Set a reasonable time to go to bed and wake-up time and stick to it - even on weekends - as much as you can.

Being sleep deprived not only leads to dark circles under your eyes, but it also makes it hard to focus on your studies. Late night? Let yourself take a short power nap in the afternoon if you need one.

Start clean

A refreshing way to start your morning is through your skincare routine. A good cleanser is key and should cleanse deep down into your pores, working to dissolve dirt and oil.

Give yourself time to de-stress

Whether it's first thing in the morning, midday or later in the evening, allow yourself at least 15 minutes every day to do whatever helps you feel centered and relaxed:

l Yoga

l Meditation

l Listening to music

l Taking a short walk outside

Make this break a regular part of your day. You'll find yourself looking forward to it, and your skin will show fewer signs of stress and worry.

Pack self-care essentials

Wherever you spend your day, make sure you have what you need for you and your skin to look and feel good. What should be on your list?

l Water bottle to stay hydrated

l Quick snack, like trail mix or energy bar

l Sunscreen for any time spent outdoors

l Tissues and hand sanitizer

Feed your skin

Colorful fruits and veggies contain vitamins that are good for your skin: A, C, D, E and K. Think berries, apricots, tomatoes, carrots and leafy greens. Healthy fats from food like avocados, salmon and other fatty fish, nuts and seeds also help give your skin that healthy glow.

Don't get enough of these healthy foods every day? Look for a multivitamin supplement to boost your vitamin intake.

Have some fun

Allow yourself time to do something fun each week. Exploring hobbies, doing exercise you enjoy, getting out in nature - whatever makes you smile, de-stress and feel happy will also help you look great.

Being a well-rounded person helps you focus better when you need to, and makes the hard work easier to handle. The upside? When you feel good, your skin will look good, too.