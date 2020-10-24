LATEST: 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today; 859 nationwide

Some 35 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, of 859 nationwide. The HPSC has also been notified of four additional deaths related to the virus. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 299.8, less than the national figure of 302.9. There have been 667 cases of Covid-19 in Kildare in the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today; 415 are men / 441 are women; 62% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old. Of those cases, some 192 are in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Meath, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.