Camogie: Kildare outgunned by Laois in second half

Kildare crashed out of the Liberty Insurance Leinster Intermediate Camogie Championship this afternoon at Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield.

Trailing by five points at the interval, 1-8 to 1-3, the home side had no answer to their opponents on the resumption with the visitors adding another three goals to win comfortably on a final score line of Laois 4-14 Kildare 1-7.

Scorers: Laois, Kirsten Keenan 2-8 (3 frees), Aisling O'Dea 1-1; Joyce Dunne 1-0; Laiden Fennell 0-2; Joyce Dunne 0-1, Jessie Quinlan 0-1, Clodagh Tynan 0-1 (free).

Kildare, Niamh Hegarty 1-0, Leah Sutton 0-3 (3 frees), Siobhan Hurley 0-2, Emer Reilly 0-2.