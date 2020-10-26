Waterford IT's advice to students stopped at garda checkpoints

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has issued advice to students travelling to college with Covid-19 restrictions in effect.

"With the introduction of Level 5 restrictions, we are mindful that some students may encounter garda checkpoints as they travel to or from college. Following discussions with the gardaí, we have been advised that regulations have been updated to reflect the changes and this allows for travel to education outside of your five kilometre radius for essential on-campus activity," a WIT spokesperson says.

The WIT spokesperson says students can attend for necessary educational reasons and where such education activities cannot be held remotely.

"Should you be stopped at a garda checkpoint travelling to attend on campus classes, we ask you to be aware of the above. Please ensure to have your student card with you and a printed copy or screenshot of your academic timetable showing the day and time of your onsite classes to verify your reason for travel," the WIT spokesperson adds.