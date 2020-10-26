Food bank established in Monasterevin town

Monasterevin Food Bank was recently established in response to the affect Covid-19 was having on the most vulnerable in the town’s community.

According to its organisers, the aim of the Food Bank is to provide food goods to those in our community who are struggling.

In association with local businesses, food bank donation spots have been located at McConvilles’s SuperValu Monasterevin, Fitzpatrick’s New Lodge, Finley’s Circle K, and Worrell’s in Kildangan.

“We are asking people to consider picking up an extra item in their shop and leave it in the donation boxes,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“Only non-perishable items can be accepted — canned food, cereals, tea, coffee, rice, pasta etc. Donations will be delivered weekly within our community.”

The Monasterevin Food Bank is a community led initiative between Monasterevin Tidy Towns, Monasterevin Day Care Centre, Peoples Market, and Cllr Kevin Duffy.

Please help

“Any assistance you can give to families in our community who are in need would be greatly appreciated,” added the spokesperson.

For further information please check out the group’s new Facebook page.