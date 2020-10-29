Kildare draw Derry in Intermediate camogie

Following a decision, due to coronavirus, that counties could participate at just one grade, it has led to major changes in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland intermediate camogie championship and has resulted in the following fixtures (venues TBA):

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate

Round 1 Saturday, October 31

Kerry v Meath;

Round 2 Saturday, November 7

(A) Down v Laois;

(B) Antrim v Winners of Kerry/Meath;

(C) Derry v Kildare;

(D) Carlow v Losers of Kerry/Meath;

Quarter-Finals: Sunday, November 15

(1) Loser of match A v winner of match D

(2) Loser of match B v winner of match C



Semi-Finals: Saturday, November 21

Winner match A v Winner Quarter Final 1

Winner match B v Winner Quarter Final 2



Final: Saturday, December 5.